DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

DCP Midstream, LP with ticker code (DCP) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 7 with a mean TP of 14.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The day 50 moving average is 11.69 and the 200 day MA is 11.04. The company has a market cap of $2,702m. Find out more information at: http://www.dcpmidstream.com

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 44 natural gas processing plants and 51,000 miles of natural gas gathering and transmission systems. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn