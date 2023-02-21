DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

DCP Midstream, LP with ticker code (DCP) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 38 and has a mean target at 41.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.7 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.4%. The 50 day MA is 40.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.97. The company has a market cap of $8,686m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dcpmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $8,561m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 36 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.