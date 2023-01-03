DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

DCP Midstream, LP with ticker code (DCP) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 42.33. Now with the previous closing price of 38.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.86 and the 200 day MA is 35.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,084m. Find out more information at: https://www.dcpmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $8,794m based on the market concensus.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 35 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017.DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.