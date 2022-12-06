DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

DCP Midstream, LP with ticker code (DCP) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 42.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.56 and the 200 day moving average is 35.2. The company has a market cap of $8,184m. Find out more information at: https://www.dcpmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $8,770m based on the market concensus.