DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

DCP Midstream, LP found using ticker (DCP) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 37 calculating the average target price we see 43. With the stocks previous close at 33.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.88 while the 200 day moving average is 30.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,937m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dcpmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $9,023m based on the market concensus.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 35 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017.DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.