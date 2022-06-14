DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

DCP Midstream, LP with ticker code (DCP) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 37 with a mean TP of 43. With the stocks previous close at 36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.85. The company has a market cap of $7,031m. Company Website: https://www.dcpmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $8,398m based on the market concensus.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 35 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017.DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.