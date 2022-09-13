Twitter
DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

DCP Midstream, LP found using ticker (DCP) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 44.17. With the stocks previous close at 38.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The 50 day MA is 34.08 while the 200 day moving average is 32.03. The market cap for the company is $8,112m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dcpmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $9,285m based on the market concensus.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 35 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017.DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

