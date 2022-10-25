Twitter Linkedin Facebook

DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

DCP Midstream, LP found using ticker (DCP) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 44.17. Now with the previous closing price of 39.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.77. The market cap for the company is $8,062m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dcpmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $9,041m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 35 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017.DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

You might also enjoy reading  DCP Midstream, LP - Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.