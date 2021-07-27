DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

DCP Midstream, LP with ticker code (DCP) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 30.33. With the stocks previous close at 27.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The day 50 moving average is 29.37 and the 200 day MA is 24.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,930m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dcpmidstream.com

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 39 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.