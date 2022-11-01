DCP Midstream, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

DCP Midstream, LP with ticker code (DCP) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 44.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.25 while the 200 day moving average is 34.07. The market cap for the company is $8,283m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dcpmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $9,263m based on the market concensus.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 35 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017.DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.