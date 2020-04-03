DCC plc 79.9% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

DCC plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DCC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. DCC plc are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 8963 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 79.9% from today’s opening price of 4983 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 767 points and decreased 1447 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 7548 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3463 GBX.

DCC plc has a 50 day moving average of 5,701.38 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 6,579.06. There are currently 98,401,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 728,385. Market capitalisation for LON:DCC is £4,837,414,298 GBP.

