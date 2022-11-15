DCC plc 6.3% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

DCC plc with ticker (LON:DCC) now has a potential upside of 6.3% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 4,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the DCC plc share price of 4,499 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 6.3%. Trading has ranged between 40 (52 week low) and 4,525 (52 week high) with an average of 261,336 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,421,449,329.



DCC plc is an Ireland-based international sales, marketing, and support service company. It is operating in approximately 21 countries, supplying products and services that are used every day. Its DCC LPG segment is engaged in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business, supplying LPG in cylinder and bulk format to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. DCC Retail & Oil segment provides transport and heating energy, lower emission fuels and biofuels, and related services to consumers and businesses across Europe and has a focus on providing sustainable energy solutions to consumers. DCC Healthcare segment is engaged in healthcare business, providing products and services to health and beauty brand owners and healthcare providers. DCC Technology segment provides a range of consumer, business and enterprise technology products and services to retailers, resellers and integrators, and domestic appliances and lifestyle products to retailers and consumers.







