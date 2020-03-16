DCC plc 56.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

DCC plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DCC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. DCC plc are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 6230 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 56.8% from the opening price of 3973 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2287 points and decreased 2627 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 7548 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 3720 GBX.

DCC plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,176.71 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,736.67. There are currently 98,401,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 437,233. Market capitalisation for LON:DCC is £3,717,114,018 GBP.

