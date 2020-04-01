DCC plc 37.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

DCC plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DCC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. DCC plc are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 6800 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.3% from the opening price of 4952 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 602 points and decreased 1622 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 7548 GBX while the 52 week low is 3463 GBX.

DCC plc has a 50 day moving average of 5,761.26 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 6,600.27. There are currently 98,401,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 703,972. Market capitalisation for LON:DCC is £4,790,181,612 GBP.

