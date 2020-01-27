DCC plc 19% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

DCC plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DCC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. DCC plc are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 7500 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 19.0% from the opening price of 6302 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 220 points and decreased 902 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 7548 GBX while the year low share price is currently 6200 GBX.

DCC plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,603.44 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,886.37. There are currently 98,396,584 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 215,529. Market capitalisation for LON:DCC is £6,189,231,134 GBP.