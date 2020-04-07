DCC plc 18.9% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

DCC plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DCC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. DCC plc are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 6030 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 18.9% from the opening price of 5070 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2 points and decreased 1340 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 7548 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 3463 GBX.

DCC plc has a 50 day moving average of 5,648.22 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,558.67. There are currently 98,401,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 742,322. Market capitalisation for LON:DCC is £5,002,728,701 GBP.

