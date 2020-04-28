DCC plc 17.1% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

DCC plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DCC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. DCC plc are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 6500 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 17.1% from the opening price of 5552 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 372 points and decreased 720 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 7548 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3463 GBX.

DCC plc has a 50 day moving average of 5,386.02 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,448.01. There are currently 98,401,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 677,459. Market capitalisation for LON:DCC is £5,461,279,365 GBP.

