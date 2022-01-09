DBA Sempra – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

DBA Sempra with ticker code (SRE) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 177 and 126 with the average target price sitting at 148.32. With the stocks previous close at 136.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day MA is 127.16 and the 200 day MA is 131.94. The company has a market cap of $44,136m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sempra.com

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 22 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The company’s Sempra Texas Utilities segment engages in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving 3.7 million homes and businesses, and operation of 139,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. Its transmission system includes 18,127 circuit miles of transmission lines, 336 transmission stations, and 806 distribution substations; distribution system comprises 121,129 miles of overhead and underground lines; and 63 miles of electric transmission lines. The company’s Sempra Mexico segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in natural gas, electric, LNG, LPG, ethane, and liquid fuels infrastructure; purchases LNG; purchases and sells natural gas; and operates natural-gas-fired, and wind and solar power generation facilities. Its assets/facilities consist of 1,850 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines, 15 compressor stations, and 139 miles of ethane pipelines; and 2,729 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines. Its Sempra LNG segment develops and builds natural gas liquefaction export facilities; holds an interest in a facility for the export of LNG; owns and operates natural gas pipelines; and buys, sells, and transports natural gas. The company was formerly known as Sempra Energy and changed its name to Sempra in July 2021. Sempra was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.