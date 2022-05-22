DBA Sempra – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

DBA Sempra with ticker code (SRE) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 198 and 161 calculating the average target price we see 174.06. Now with the previous closing price of 161.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 163.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 139.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $50,323m. Company Website: https://www.sempra.com

The potential market cap would be $54,106m based on the market concensus.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 22 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The company’s Sempra Texas Utilities segment engages in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving 3.8 million homes and businesses, and operation of 140,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. Its transmission system includes 18,249 circuit miles of transmission lines, a total of 1,174 transmission and distribution substations, and interconnection to 130 third-party generation facilities totaling 45,403 megawatts. The company was formerly known as Sempra Energy and changed its name to Sempra in July 2021. Sempra was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.