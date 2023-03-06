Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L with ticker code (RCL) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 78.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,901m. Find out more information at: https://www.rclinvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $20,653m based on the market concensus.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

