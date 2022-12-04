D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L with ticker code (RCL) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 117 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 65.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.07 and the 200 day moving average is 55.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,441m. Company Website: https://www.rclinvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $16,605m based on the market concensus.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.