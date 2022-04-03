Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L found using ticker (RCL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 136 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 89.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 78.12 and the 200 day MA is 80.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,318m. Company Website: https://www.rclinvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $22,822m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

You might also enjoy reading  D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L - Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.