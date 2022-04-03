D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L found using ticker (RCL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 136 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 89.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 78.12 and the 200 day MA is 80.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,318m. Company Website: https://www.rclinvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $22,822m based on the market concensus.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.