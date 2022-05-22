Twitter
D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.2% Upside

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L with ticker code (RCL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 136 and 59 with a mean TP of 85.69. With the stocks previous close at 57.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 74.81 and the 200 day moving average is 79.5. The company has a market cap of $14,127m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rclinvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $21,079m based on the market concensus.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

