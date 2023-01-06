D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L with ticker code (RCL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 117 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 65. Now with the previous closing price of 52.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.84 while the 200 day moving average is 52.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,622m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rclinvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $16,820m based on the market concensus.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.