D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L with ticker code (RCL) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 96.17. Now with the previous closing price of 81.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.6 and the 200 day MA is 82.79. The company has a market cap of $20,151m. Find out more information at: https://www.rclinvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $23,872m based on the market concensus.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.