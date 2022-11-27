D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L with ticker code (RCL) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 117 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 65.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.97 and the 200 day MA is 55.71. The company has a market cap of $15,229m. Find out more information at: https://www.rclinvestor.com

The potential market cap would be $16,810m based on the market concensus.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.