D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L – Consensus Indicates Potential -26.2% Downside

D/B/A Royal Caribbean Cruises L with ticker code (RCL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 84 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 60.23. Now with the previous closing price of 81.63 this would indicate that there is a downside of -26.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 59.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,965m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rclinvestor.com

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Cuba, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 3 to 26 nights. The Silversea Cruises brand provides itineraries to destinations, including the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, and the Arctic with cruise lengths ranging from 6 to 25 nights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 61 ships and had 17 ships on order. The company was formerly known as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.