DaVita Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 7.9% Upside Potential

DaVita Inc. which can be found using ticker (DVA) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 74 calculating the average target price we see $87.49. Given that the stocks previous close was at $81.11 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.9%. The day 50 moving average is $80.48 while the 200 day moving average is $81.83. The market cap for the company is $7,385m. Visit the company website at: https://www.davita.com

The potential market cap would be $7,966m based on the market consensus.

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.