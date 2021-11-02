DaVita Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.4% Upside

DaVita Inc. with ticker code (DVA) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 207 and 113 with a mean TP of 142.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 103.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 116.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 121.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,117m. Visit the company website at: http://www.davita.com

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 204,200 patients; and operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 36,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.