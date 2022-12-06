DaVita Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

DaVita Inc. with ticker code (DVA) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 109 and 72 calculating the mean target price we have 84. Now with the previous closing price of 74.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 93.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,618m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.davita.com

The potential market cap would be $7,478m based on the market concensus.