DaVita Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

DaVita Inc. found using ticker (DVA) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 89 with a mean TP of 97.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 90.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The day 50 moving average is 87.25 and the 200 day MA is 82.98. The market cap for the company is $11,107m. Find out more information at: http://www.davita.com

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2019, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 206,900 patients; and operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 28,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

