Datto Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Datto Holding Corp. found using ticker (MSP) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 31.4. Now with the previous closing price of 26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,277m. Visit the company website at: https://www.datto.com

The potential market cap would be $5,165m based on the market concensus.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company’s networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.