Data I/O Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 35.6% Upside

Data I/O Corporation found using ticker (DAIO) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 4. With the stocks previous close at 2.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.6%. The 50 day MA is 2.87 and the 200 day MA is 3.71. The company has a market cap of $23m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dataio.com

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers SentriX, a security provisioning system; LumenX Programmer; non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems; and Unifamily programmers, an offline engineering non-automated systems. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, Internet of Things and their programming center partners, and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

