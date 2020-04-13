Data I/O Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.7% Upside

Data I/O Corporation found using ticker (DAIO) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4. With the stocks previous close at 2.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.79. The company has a market cap of $25m. Company Website: http://www.dataio.com

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems. It also offers SentriX, a security provisioning system; LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems, such as FlashPAK III programmer; and Unifamily programmers, an offline, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, and Internet of Things and their programming center partners and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

