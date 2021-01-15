Daseke. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.1% Upside

Daseke. found using ticker (DSKE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 7.5 and has a mean target at 8.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 47.1%. The day 50 moving average is 6.16 while the 200 day moving average is 5.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $372m. Company Website: http://www.daseke.com

Daseke. consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of July 13, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 5,000 tractors; and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.