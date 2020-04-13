Daseke – Consenus Indicates Potential 215.4% Upside

Daseke with ticker code (DSKE) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.5 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 215.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.06 and the 200 day MA is 2.84. The market cap for the company is $87m. Visit the company website at: http://www.belmonttrucking.com

Daseke consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 3,556 company-owned tractors, as well as had under contract 2,334 tractors owned and operated by independent contractors; and 12,808 trailers. Daseke was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

