Daseke – Consenus Indicates Potential 207.9% Upside

Daseke with ticker code (DSKE) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 3.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 207.9%. The 50 day MA is 1.74 and the 200 day MA is 2.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $96m. Find out more information at: http://www.belmonttrucking.com

Daseke consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 3,556 company-owned tractors, as well as had under contract 2,334 tractors owned and operated by independent contractors; and 12,808 trailers. Daseke was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

