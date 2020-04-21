Daseke – Consenus Indicates Potential 145.3% Upside

Daseke found using ticker (DSKE) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 3.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 145.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.73 and the 200 day moving average is 2.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $89m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.belmonttrucking.com

Daseke consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 3,556 company-owned tractors, as well as had under contract 2,334 tractors owned and operated by independent contractors; and 12,808 trailers. Daseke was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn