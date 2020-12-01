Twitter
Daseke – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Daseke found using ticker (DSKE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8 with a mean TP of 8.63. With the stocks previous close at 7.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day MA is 6.51 and the 200 day moving average is 5.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $439m. Company Website: http://www.daseke.com

Daseke consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of July 13, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 5,000 tractors; and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

