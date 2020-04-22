DASAN Zhone Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 105.9% Upside

DASAN Zhone Solutions found using ticker (DZSI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.5 and 10 and has a mean target at 10.83. With the stocks previous close at 5.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 105.9%. The 50 day MA is 4.71 while the 200 day moving average is 7.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $111m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dasanzhone.com

DASAN Zhone Solutions provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as Zhone Technologies and changed its name to DASAN Zhone Solutions as a result of merger with Dasan Network Solutions in September 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks

