Darling Ingredients Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.5% Upside

Darling Ingredients Inc. found using ticker (DAR) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 117 and 79 calculating the average target price we see 98.87. With the stocks previous close at 63.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.5%. The day 50 moving average is 73.31 and the 200 day moving average is 73.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,789m. Company Website: https://www.darlingii.com

The potential market cap would be $15,319m based on the market concensus.