Darling Ingredients Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.9% Upside

Darling Ingredients Inc. found using ticker (DAR) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 109 and 81 and has a mean target at 94.67. With the stocks previous close at 62.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.9%. The day 50 moving average is 65.55 and the 200 day MA is 70.76. The market cap for the company is $10,090m. Company Website: https://www.darlingii.com

The potential market cap would be $15,323m based on the market concensus.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. It also recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Sonac, Dar Pro, Rothsay, Rousselot, CTH, Ecoson, and Rendac brand names in North America, Europe, China, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.