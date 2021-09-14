Darling Ingredients Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.3% Upside

Darling Ingredients Inc. with ticker code (DAR) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 84 and has a mean target at 96.21. Now with the previous closing price of 70.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.3%. The day 50 moving average is 72.87 and the 200 day MA is 70.94. The market cap for the company is $11,919m. Company Website: http://www.darlingii.com

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. It also recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Sonac, Dar Pro, Rothsay, Rousselot, CTH, Ecoson, and Rendac brand names in North America, Europe, China, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.