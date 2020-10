Darling Ingredients Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Darling Ingredients Inc. with ticker code (DAR) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 43.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.43 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.62 while the 200 day moving average is 27.76. The market cap for the company is $7,270m. Visit the company website at: http://www.darlingii.com

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. It also recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Sonac, Dar Pro, Rothsay, Rousselot, CTH, Ecoson, and Rendac brand names in North America, Europe, China, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

