Darling Ingredients – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

Darling Ingredients with ticker code (DAR) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 106 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 95.55. With the stocks previous close at 75.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.64 and the 200 day moving average is 70.43. The market cap for the company is $11,651m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.darlingii.com

The potential market cap would be $14,688m based on the market concensus.

Darling Ingredients develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental servicesluding grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Sonac, Dar Pro, Rothsay, Rousselot, Nature Safe, CleanStar, Peptan, Cookie Meal, Bakery Feeds, Ecoson, and Rendac brand names in North America, Europe, China, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Darling International and changed its name to Darling Ingredients in May 2014. Darling Ingredients was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.