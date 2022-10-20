Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Darktrace PLC 45.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Darktrace PLC with ticker (LON:DARK) now has a potential upside of 45.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Darktrace PLC share price of 329 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 45.1%. Trading has ranged between 275 (52 week low) and 970 (52 week high) with an average of 4,259,070 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,435,649,596.

Darktrace plc, formerly Darktrace Ltd, is a United Kingdom-based autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company. The Company is focused on providing AI for enterprises. It provides enterprise-wide cyber defense to over 6,500 organizations in over 110 countries, protecting the cloud, email, Internet of things (IoT), traditional networks, endpoints and industrial systems. The Company’s platform uses machine learning and AI algorithms to neutralize cyber threats across diverse digital estates, including the cloud and networks, IoT and industrial control systems. The Company provides its services to various industries, including financial services, manufacturing and supply, education, retail and e-commerce, energy and utilities, government and defense, technology and telecoms, legal and human resource, health and pharma, media and entertainment, and nonprofit.



