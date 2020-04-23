Dare Bioscience – Consenus Indicates Potential 271.3% Upside

Dare Bioscience with ticker code (DARE) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 and has a mean target at 3.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 271.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $25m. Company Website: http://www.darebioscience.com

Daré Bioscience, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women’s reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product portfolio includes Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; Sildenafil Cream, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra; DARE-BV1, a hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone replacement therapy. The company has license agreement with ADVA-Tec to develop and commercialize Ovaprene for human contraceptive use; and license and collaboration agreement with Strategic Science and Technologies-D, LLC and Strategic Science Technologies, LLC to develop and commercialize indications for women related to female sexual dysfunction and/or female reproductive health. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

