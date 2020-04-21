Dare Bioscience – Consenus Indicates Potential 264.1% Upside

Dare Bioscience found using ticker (DARE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3.75. With the stocks previous close at 1.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 264.1%. The 50 day MA is 0.93 and the 200 day moving average is 0.97. The market cap for the company is $26m. Company Website: http://www.darebioscience.com

Daré Bioscience, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women’s reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product portfolio includes Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; Sildenafil Cream, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra; DARE-BV1, a hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone replacement therapy. The company has license agreement with ADVA-Tec to develop and commercialize Ovaprene for human contraceptive use; and license and collaboration agreement with Strategic Science and Technologies-D, LLC and Strategic Science Technologies, LLC to develop and commercialize indications for women related to female sexual dysfunction and/or female reproductive health. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

