Dare Bioscience – Consensus Indicates Potential 277.8% Upside

Dare Bioscience with ticker code (DARE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of 'Buy'. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 3 with a mean TP of 5.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 277.8%. The 50 day MA is 1.1 and the 200 day MA is 1.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $56m.

DarÃ© Bioscience , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women’s reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder. The company’s Phase 1-ready products are DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in hormone replacement therapy; DARE-VVA1, a vaginally delivered formulation of tamoxifen to treat vulvar vaginal atrophy in patients with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth and for fertility support in an in vitro fertilization treatment plan. Its products in pre-clinical stage include DARE-RH1, a non-hormonal contraception for men and women; ORB-204 and ORB-214 that are formulations of injectable etonogestrel for contraception; and a microchip-based implantable drug delivery system to provide contraception. The company has license agreement with ADVA-Tec to develop and commercialize Ovaprene for human contraceptive use; and license and collaboration agreement with Strategic Science & Technologies-D, LLC and Strategic Science & Technologies, LLC to develop and commercialize indications for women related to female sexual dysfunction and/or female reproductive health. DarÃ© Bioscience is headquartered in San Diego, California.