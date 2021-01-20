Dare Bioscience – Consensus Indicates Potential 237.7% Upside

Dare Bioscience with ticker code (DARE) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 5.2. Now with the previous closing price of 1.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 237.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.34 while the 200 day moving average is 1.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $60m. Company Website: http://www.darebioscience.com

DarÃ© Bioscience, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women’s health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder. The company’s Phase 1-ready products are DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in hormone replacement therapy; DARE-VVA1, a vaginally delivered formulation of tamoxifen to treat vulvar vaginal atrophy in patients with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth and broader luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization treatment plan. Its products in pre-clinical stage include DARE-LARC1, a combination product designed to provide reversible contraception; ORB-204 and ORB-214 injectable formulations of etonogestrel to provide contraception over 6-month and 12-month periods; and DARE-RH1, a non-hormonal contraception for men and women. The company is based in San Diego, California.